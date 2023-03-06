Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Crime

Amy McGuinness, 37, pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining thousands in government grants

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated March 7 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman in her 30s has pleaded guilty to fraud and supplying a prohibited drug in Dubbo Local Court. Picture via Unsplash

A woman who swindled the NSW government out of more than $30,000 in support grants has been convicted and sentenced to intensive correction in the community as well as drug treatment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.