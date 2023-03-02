Daily Liberal
Dubbo CYMS under 21s will take on Castlereagh and Nyngan in round two of the Western competition

Tom Barber
Tom Barber
March 2 2023 - 2:00pm
Dubbo CYMS under 21s will have a chance to start building some momentum this weekend. Picture by Lachlan Harper

A youthful Dubbo CYMS side will have a chance to build on their performances last weekend when they take to the field in the second round of the Western under 21s at Dunedoo.

