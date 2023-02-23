Daily Liberal
Qantas' expands Dubbo flights as it launches $10 million Regional Grants Program at The Exchange

Elizabeth Frias
Updated February 23 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 3:00pm
Qantas chief operating officer Petrea Bradford (4th from left) with regional development, local government and territories minister Kristy McBain, Dubbo City Eisteddfod Society dancers and Qantas crew at the Qantas Regional Grants Program launch at The Exchange in Dubbo NSW on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Picture by Elizabeth Frias

The chief operating officer of the country's largest airline, Qantas has praised the improvements in Dubbo airport announcing a larger carrier from next month, including a hefty $10 million grant as a tangible way of giving back to the regional communities it serves.

