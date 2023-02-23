Are you a Dubbo performing artist looking for your big break? The Dubbo Fringe Festival is calling for comedy, cabaret, theatre, music, dance, circus and children's theatre performers for the 2023 program.
Festival Director Phillip Aughey, who also manages the Newcastle Fringe, said the Dubbo Fringe is "a great place for young artists to perform and gain valuable experience which may turn into greater opportunities".
This includes the opportunity to practise performing on stage as well as to gain experience in marketing the show, stage production and logistics.
"I see the Dubbo Fringe as a launch pad for regional artists. From the experience attained they can then go to other Fringe festivals with more confidence or pursue other career paths with their talents," Mr Aughey said.
"Fringe festivals are open access, which means anyone can perform. The entry is free. Fringe festivals also have no limits on content, which means artists can do anything without restrictions. This produces a different, more artistic, form of entertainment."
The Dubbo Fringe will take place from Thursday, April 27 until Sunday, April 30, and venues locked-in include the Dubbo RSL and the Black Box theatre at the Western Plains Cultural Centre.
Mr Aughey said he was particularly interested in seeing applications from performers from Dubbo, Coonable, Burke, Parkes and other regional areas.
"I started these Bush Fringes to give young aspiring artists out in regional areas a chance to perform on a professional stage and, if they get bums on seats, get paid for it," he said.
Last year, some of the local acts were unable to perform due to COVID-19, however audiences still came out to watch the shows.
"It just said to me there's a real ground swell developing in Dubbo. People like this sort of entertainment," Mr Aughey said.
Entries can be made through the Dubbo Fringe website at www.bushfriinges.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
