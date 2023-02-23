Daily Liberal
Dubbo Fringe Festival 2023 puts call out for performing artists

Sarah Falson
Sarah Falson
February 23 2023
Dubbo Celtic Dancers were booked for the Dubbo Fringe Festival in 2022. Picture supplied

Are you a Dubbo performing artist looking for your big break? The Dubbo Fringe Festival is calling for comedy, cabaret, theatre, music, dance, circus and children's theatre performers for the 2023 program.

