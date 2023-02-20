Matters of State | The Drug Court of NSW has officially commenced sitting

The Drug Court of NSW officially commenced sitting at Dubbo on Monday, the first court of its kind in regional NSW.
This is something we as a government, and many people in the justice sphere and the broader community, have been working towards for a long time.
A joint justice and health intervention, the Drug Court has been operating in NSW since 1999.
The Drug Court has proven to be very efficient at driving down crime - with participants found to have a 17 per cent lower rate of reoffending when compared with offenders who were deemed eligible but not placed in the program. The intensive rehabilitation the Drug Court program provides also costs less than sending offenders to prison.
Success in the Drug Court program takes commitment and hard work, but it is a tried and tested program which helps break the cycle of dependency and reoffending and can hand people their lives back.
Participants undergo a minimum 12-month program under the Drug Court's supervision, including mandatory detoxification in jail and drug testing up to three times a week in the community, while receiving coordinated treatment and interventions to address the underlying causes of drug dependency and offending.
As part of their program, participants also receive assistance to access housing, income stability, training, employment, relationship, and parenting supports, with the ultimate goal of reintegrating them back into the community.
READ MORE:
Yesterday's milestone was made possible by this government's $3.6 million expansion of the Dubbo Court House, and the NSW Government has committed an initial $27.9 million over four years to expand the Drug Court to Dubbo.
This is a government committed to supporting individuals, their families and communities impacted by illicit drugs.
Part of that involves strengthening frontline health and justice services and investing in regional communities.
The opening of the Dubbo drug court is a significant step forward and will change many lives for the better.
***
The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS)'s popular Fires Near Me App has been expanded and rebranded to include flood alerts from the NSW State Emergency Service (SES)!
Our communities have faced a range of floods and fires in the past few years which is why this app will help everyone to make safe decisions for themselves and their families.
Having access to the latest information in an emergency can quite literally save lives. The Hazards Near Me app will provide reliable and timely information directly from the SES and RFS to help people stay safe during floods and fires.
Existing users of Fires Near Me will need to update their app through their phone's app store. New users can download the app by searching for 'Hazards Near Me' in their app store.
***
Until next time,
Dugald
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.