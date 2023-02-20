Daily Liberal
Matters of State | The Drug Court of NSW has officially commenced sitting

By Dugald Saunders
February 20 2023 - 3:00pm
Member for the Dubbo electorate Dugald Saunders with Three Rivers Regional Assembly Chairperson Paul Carr and Wellington Aboriginal Corporation Health Service executive operations manager Jay Forrester.

The Drug Court of NSW officially commenced sitting at Dubbo on Monday, the first court of its kind in regional NSW.

Local News

