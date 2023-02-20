A group of Dubbo youths have become inaugural members of a youth orchestra that showcases a passion for music in geographically-disadvantaged towns in the central west.
The Overture Youth Orchestra (OYO) will give kids in regional areas the opportunity to train with well-respected music industry professionals.
It has 30 members, ranging in age from 10 to 21 years old, and hailing from Dubbo, Parkes, Young, Bathurst, Cowra, Orange, Kelso and Trundle.
The orchestra is run by community volunteers, with the support of UpStage Australia.
Dubbo conductor and volunteer Michelle Williams said the orchestra was established in 2021 for the purpose of performing at the Overture Gala Concert in Parkes, however it was so popular with the members that they launched it as an ongoing youth orchestra.
"I'm passionate about kids in regional areas having access to musical opportunities that are on par with what kids in the city may get, providing opportunities for regional musicians, to learn and grow and be inspired by music," Ms Williams told the Daily Liberal.
The orchestra aims to provide performance opportunities to higher-level young musicians in remote communities, and provide them with networking opportunities and performance practice.
Rehearsals will occur in different areas across the region throughout the year, on a monthly basis. Members will also be given opportunities to expand their music leadership skills, such as conducting and teaching the younger members of the orchestra.
Ms Williams said the orchestra would suit youths who love music and are looking for a fun, inspiring and collaborative approach to learning music and being a part of an orchestra.
"Our aim is to extend these talented young people's knowledge and skill-set across the board [and] for them to have access to incredible tours," Ms Williams said.
"We have some incredible musicians around the central west who have so much to give. We're trying to create that community not just for the students themselves but for professional musicians and teachers.
"Everyone is very keen and willing to donate their time to support this project because it's really something that's been lacking."
Producer Jessica Westcott of UpStage Australia said the organisation is committed to eliminating geographical disadvantage for young musicians.
"We are excited to bring together some of the most talented young musicians from these regions and provide them with opportunities to showcase their abilities and grow as musicians," Ms Westcott said.
The orchestra is accepting donations to support the visiting conductors and mentors that will tutor the youths.
For information on joining the orchestra, or to donate, go to www.upstageaustralia.com.au/orchestra
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
