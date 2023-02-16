Rides, food, history displays and fireworks were just some of the fun activities on offer to celebrate Dubbo Christian School's 40th birthday on Saturday, February 11.
A Twilight Fete was held at the school to mark its longevity, and ex-students came back to visit their former school grounds.
Dubbo Christian School grew from the vision of a group of parents who banded together in 1983 to try to get Christian schooling for their children in Dubbo.
The school went from 44 students in 1983 to 665 in 2023.
There have been only four principals during this time, which registrar Sharon Simons said speaks to the strength of the Dubbo Christian School leadership.
"We only just started our fourth principal at the beginning of our 40th year so it's a very steady leadership in that way," Ms Simons told the Daily Liberal last week.
IN OTHER NEWS
"We have great parents who have supported getting the school started. It was all hands on deck to get the school going and then building beautiful new facilities over the years."
On Sunday, February 12, the school hosted a combined church service with Dubbo churches in the school hall at 10am before a picnic on the grounds, complete with school tours.
The school then held a special school assembly on Monday, February 13, to mark four decades of successful Christian schooling in Dubbo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.