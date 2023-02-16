Daily Liberal
Dubbo Christian School celebrates 40 years with twilight fete | Photos

By Newsroom
Updated February 16 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
Rides, food, history displays and fireworks were just some of the fun activities on offer to celebrate Dubbo Christian School's 40th birthday on Saturday, February 11.

