The Umbilical Brothers provided a nice distraction for residents when they performed at Dubbo Regional Theatre on Friday, February 3.
Performing their award winning show 'The Distraction' residents were treated to a funny night where the duo turned the show to the audience where they could participate.
With more than 420 people in attendance for the evening of laughs, residents were treated to a hilarious night of comedy, physical theatre and digital projection where even the audience became part of the show.
The Distraction, was a unique mix of mind-bending live comedy with back-breaking physicality.
Their latest smash hit show, The Distraction, took out the Best Comedy Award at the 2021 Adelaide Fringe, and with fresh special effects created by the master of visual effects, Doug Bayne, the phenomenal duo promise "a special night" for their Dubbo audience, and many believe they delivered.
