Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

NSW Minerals Council urges voters to back mines after 'near record' economic contribution to Dubbo LGA

AH
By Allison Hore
February 20 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tomingley Gold Project is a mine located within the Dubbo Local Government area. Picture via Alkane Resoruces

The NSW Minerals Council are calling on locals to back candidates who support the mining sector after results from their latest Member Expenditure Survey showed "near record levels" of economic contribution to Dubbo Local Government Area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.