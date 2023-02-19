The NSW Minerals Council are calling on locals to back candidates who support the mining sector after results from their latest Member Expenditure Survey showed "near record levels" of economic contribution to Dubbo Local Government Area.
"With an election approaching, these strong results are a timely reminder of the importance of a strong mining sector for the future of the region," NSW Minerals Council CEO Stephen Galilee said.
"Thousands of locals will head to the polls on election day at least partially considering their vote based on who will best support a strong mining sector into the future."
Mining companies that participated in the survey reportedly supported 293 jobs in the Dubbo local government area, an increase of more than 70 jobs compared to the previous financial year and the third highest result in the decade-long history of the survey.
Participating mining companies also injected $103 million into Dubbo's economy, including $32 million on wages and salaries, and $71 million for goods and services purchased from over 209 local mining supplier businesses.
This expenditure was up slightly on the previous financial year and the second highest level of spending recorded since the survey was first undertaken.
Mr Galilee said these results show the mining sector's "ongoing critical economic contribution" to the Dubbo area.
"These very strong results highlight the importance of mining for Dubbo and the North Western region," he said.
"Mining clearly continues to provide economic strength and stability to local communities in the region, supporting thousands of local families and businesses."
There is currently only one mine operating within the Dubbo area - the Tomingley Gold Operations which is run by precious-metals mining group Alkane Resources. The group is also proposing a second mine in the LGA near the locality of Toongi.
However, there are a number of businesses within the Dubbo area which service and supply mines in nearby LGAs. These include those operating in heavy vehicle supplies and services, civil construction consultancy, mining engineering specialist services and logistics and transport.
Further out west in the Cobar LGA, mining companies supported over 600 local jobs and injected $100 million into the local economy.
This included over $64 million on wages and salaries and $36 million for goods and services purchased from over 116 local mining supplier businesses.
Across the whole north western region, participating mining companies supported over 2,934 jobs, the second highest number of jobs reported in the decade-long history of the survey.
The same companies also directly injected $591 million into the north western region's economy in the last financial year, including over $347 million on wages and salaries, and $228 million spent at 715 mining supplier businesses across the region.
This was the third highest level of spending in the region since the survey was first undertaken.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
