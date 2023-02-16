The next generation of Western Rams talents will be hard at work over the next few weeks ahead of the Lisa Fiaola Cup.
Kaitlyn Mason and the selectors had the tough task of selecting a squad last weekend after trials were held at Manildra, with a 22-player squad picked.
The Rams joined the under 17s female competition in 2022 and coach Kaitlyn Mason admitted she was taken aback by how many eager players turned up to the trials.
"We had trials on the weekend and had probably 40 to 50 girls there," she said.
"It was a really good day and all the girls turned up to play which didn't make my job easier, I think we've picked a pretty solid team right across the board."
The competition is the next step in the pathway for talented female players who are on their way to playing Tarsha Gale Cup (under 19s) or in the NSW Women's Premiership (opens).
With Western taking on several sides from Sydney last year, Mason said the encouraging sign is players are keen to turn up and put in the effort.
"(The numbers are unreal) especially from last year, we didn't get quite as much interest because it was our first year," she said.
"It has just shown how the girls set the platform last year and with the competition this year in the under 16s it was pretty competitive.
"It's just showing the talent that is there with the development they are doing at their clubs over the past couple of years."
Malayah Gibson, Sala-Joy Camalra, Saxbii Shaw and Zakiah Jenkins were the four Goannas players selected in the squad, capping off a busy summer for one player in particular.
Shaw has spent part of the summer in Sydney, training with the Roosters' female development squad alongside fellow Goannas star Breighell Thuell.
A livewire playmaker, Shaw has been touted as a player to watch by the Sydney-based club and looks likely to don the tricolours' jersey at some point in the future.
But for now, Mason is pretty happy to have someone with her talent in and around the Western squad.
"She got picked up in their development squad which has been amazing, she's a player who has been exciting to watch over the last couple of years," she said.
"It's been a pleasure to coach her and watch her along the way, she's definitely got the talent and a knack for it.
"I guess the pathways are there for the girls now which is good."
Western will play their first game of the competition in just a few weeks.
