Dubbo Golf Club has once again been selected to host the NSW Open regional qualifying event for 2024.
The Dubbo club has become accustomed to hosting such tournaments after doing so over the last several years as well as attracting some up-and-coming stars.
Club president David Hayes said the committee are now gearing up once again to host the event which will be one of six taking place across the state.
"We've certainly had an exciting few years here at the club, with top-quality players and tournaments helping lift the profile of our course," he said
"We see the benefits as a club, but also as community members, from hosting these large events, and will be looking forward to another men's qualifying tournament next year."
Thanks to a partnership between the NSW Liberals and Nationals Government, as well as Golf NSW, regional NSW will host a series of tournaments in 2024.
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders is confident the 27-hole course will be in supreme condition next year when the tournament is held.
"The last few years have been amazing for golf in Dubbo - the multiple competitions we've hosted, including the NSW Women's Open, have generated great interest around the sport, and the community is really looking forward to hosting more in the future," Mr Saunders said.
"The club hosted the 2023 'Western Open' men's regional qualifier just last month, and although the temperatures were pretty hot, so were the scores, and all the players were impressed by the condition of the course.
"Dubbo is becoming a hub for sporting events in NSW, which is fantastic for the entire community because it means more people pumping money into our accommodation, hotels, restaurants and local shops."
Each of the six events will have $50,000 prizemoney on offer for professionals only but amateurs are welcome to sign up.
The top placegetters (professional or amateur at each tournament will advance to the 2024 NSW Open.
