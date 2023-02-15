Daily Liberal
Dubbo Golf Club will host a NSW Open regional qualifying event in 2024

By Newsroom
Updated February 16 2023 - 10:00am, first published 9:33am
Dubbo Golf Club will host the Western Open again in 2024 after securing the event earlier this year. Picture supplied

Dubbo Golf Club has once again been selected to host the NSW Open regional qualifying event for 2024.

