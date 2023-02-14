Clint Lundholm has seemingly found himself a new Country Championships contender after Listen To The Band won his fourth race this preparation at Dubbo Turf Club on Monday afternoon.
All eyes were on the Total Diesel Repairs Country Championship Preview - Class 4 Handicap (1312m) just more than two weeks out from the qualifier at Coonamble on March 12.
Ridden by Jake Pracey-Holmes, the eight-year-old gelding was a class above in the sixth race at his home track, winning by more than a length and a half.
Speaking to Sky Thoroughbred Central after the race, Pracey-Holmes admitted he hopes Lundholm turns to him to ride the gelding at Coonamble.
Much of the talk coming into the race meeting was about Listen To The Band and Brett Robb's Boom Boom Basil, so when the two led through the opening stages, punters were not surprised.
Fresh off a return to the track at Sydney, Lundholm's Amulet Street ($5) looked to return to form but could only sit third as the race moved on.
As the field prepared to round the bend onto the straight, Listen To The Band ($2.50) put a length on Boom Boom Basil ($3.30) with the latter starting to fall back in the race.
Amulet Street spotted a gap up the inside and looked like he was going to cruise away for the win but his stablemate wasn't having any of it.
Listen To The Band kicked on to take the win ahead of Boom Boom Basil, a runner who finished strongly ahead of Amulet Street.
Darren Hyde can take plenty of confidence out of Driving Force's run, with the horse hitting the line well to finish a commendable fourth.
Pracey-Holmes has ridden Listen To The Band in three of his last four wins and believes he can make the step up to 1400m.
"He is a nice horse, I think I just found my horse in the Country Championships Heat," he said.
"I just love the way he is switching off now, when I first rode him over 1000m gee he trucked and I thought 'he's not going to get very far'," he said.
"He's just relaxed more and more, I think I've found my ride for the 1400m."
After previously being trained by Gayna Williams, Listen To The Band has won half of his career races and Pracey-Holmes admitted he is good friends with some of the owners.
"The owners are absolutely great people, they live just down the road from me in Mudgee at the Courthouse," he said.
"I might have to drop in and have a beer with them this week."
Lundholm and Pracey-Holmes combined earlier in the day on Transplant which won the ironically named Clint Lundholm Racing Benchmark 66 Handicap (1112m).
While punters will still have to wait a few weeks for the Western Country Championships qualifier at Coonamble, Mudgee will host the Central Districts qualifier on Sunday.
Mudgee Race Club CEO Damien Toose told Racing NSW they were eager for another brilliant day on and off the track with the town to also host the annual Charity Shield on Saturday afternoon.
"Following on from the continued success of the 2022 Mudgee Cup, the Central Districts qualifier of the Country Championships is promising another day of quality racing, entertainment and a Fashions on the Field," he said.
"Continuing with our commitment to a friendly, safe and comfortable atmosphere, Mudgee Race Club will again be showcasing a day of great racing, entertainment and catering.
"And we look forward to welcoming our usual mix of members, locals, visitors from near and far, and racing and sporting enthusiasts who will be making the most of their sport-filled weekend. On the racing front, the day is really exciting and showcases country racing."
Trainers from east of Dubbo will be eligible to nominate horses for the race with 20 runners being nominated.
Wellington's Daniel Stanley and Karen McCarroll have both put forward horses for the race which will consist of 14 runners in the final field.
Dean Mirfin, Alison Smith and Brett Thompson have also nominated horses.
Robb's highly rated Gallant Star, co-owned by former Australian Test cricket and TV personality Kerry O'Keeffe is likely to run in a Benchmark 66 (1200m).
