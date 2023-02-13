Tyler Everingham is still aiming for a full-time Supercars drive in the next few years after making the decision to move categories for 2023.
Dubbo-born Everingham will compete in National Trans Am Series over the next 12 months after competing in the Dunlop Super2 Series since 2019.
The NASCAR-style competition will give the Dubbo driver the opportunity to drive more frequently for Dream Racing and Everingham recently told media he can't wait to get stuck in.
"I haven't driven a Trans Am yet, so I'm looking forward to my first laps," he said.
"I have a test day coming next week at Winton weeks, which will be good preparation for the first round. Trans Am is a class I've been interested in for a while. It's a good pathway, so I wanted to make the jump across to a class where you can get lots of race laps in.
"My drive is still to make it to Supercars, and with Gen3 coming on, I thought it was important to get a feel for a different car so I can be ready for Supercars.
It should be a very competitive Trans Am field. I'm looking forward to racing some of the experienced guys and the new guys."
Everingham will enter the season as a multiple Super2 Series race winner and a two-time Bathurst 1000 starter.
The former Mike Kable Young Gun Award winner won't be the only recognisable name making the move across to the division.
Regular Supercars endurance co-driver James Moffat has also decided to join the category, linking up with Garry Rogers Motorsport.
Dream Racing team owner Craig Scutella is excited to see what Everingham can do across the seven-round series as part of the team's four-car lineup.
"Tyler is a multiple race winner in Super2, and we really feel that Tyler will light up Trans Am," said Scutella.
"With some luck and continued full focus, we are confident that he will be fighting for wins all season."
Everingham will officially get his Trans Am season started on February 24-26 when Tasmania's Symmons Plains Raceway hosts the opening round of 2023.
The series will also visit Ipswich, Winton, Sydney Motorsport Park, Phillip Island, Sandown and Bathurst during the season.
Fans of the category or Everingham will be able to catch all the action on Stan Sport live and uninterrupted while the Nine Network's digital channels will also have some of the coverage.
