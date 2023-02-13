Daily Liberal
Dubbo's Tyler Everingham will drive in the National Trans Am Series in 2023

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated February 14 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 9:30am
Dubbo's Tyler Everingham will drive in the National Trans Am Series in 2023. Picture supplied

Tyler Everingham is still aiming for a full-time Supercars drive in the next few years after making the decision to move categories for 2023.

