It may have been the narrowest of margins but Stephen Jones' Injada is now a race winner after a triumph at Dubbo Turf Club on Monday afternoon.
Running in the Queen Of The West Ladies Day - Saturday 6 May 2023 Maiden Handicap (1212m), the Jones-trained gelding took the win in a photo finish.
Brooke Stower was in the saddle for the gelding's fifth start on the track rated a Soft 6 and the jockey felt the horse did everything he could to lose the race.
"In the middle stages it just didn't go past, even that horse that ran second it didn't want to go near it so I was going to suggest blinkers when I got off," she said.
"Even down the straight it just wouldn't get past until right on the line so it has done a good job."
It was Brett Robb's Hammoon Sunshine ($16) who got out of the barriers best to lead through the opening stages with Airraid ($4.40) just behind.
Injada ($6.50) looked like he was just finding his form as the race one but still had a lot of work to do if he was going to catch the leaders.
As the field turned onto the straight, Airraid kicked away and looked certain to be taking the win but Injada moved up on the outside.
The two went toe-to-toe over the last 200m before Injada just snuck ahead winning in a photo finish which shocked several people in the mounting yard.
Airraid's jockey Jake Pracey-Holmes was adamant he had done enough to ride a winner for Dean Mirfin and was shocked to find out the horse had run second when he returned to the yard.
But for Stower and Injada's group, they celebrated with a pair of stable hands cheering as the race winner came back.
While she is no stranger to riding race winners, Stower admitted it was pretty special to see Jones' team so happy for the gelding to finally break through for a win.
"They were stoked, they do a lot of work and I think it's a bit of a handful at work," she said.
"They were absolutely rapt, it was good to see."
Dubbo's track looked in supreme condition on Monday, a remarkable feat after being hit during the massive storm on Thursday afternoon which saw up to 70mm of rainfall in a short period.
But for Stower, she couldn't have been happier with the conditions.
"I was stoked, it was an absolute pleasure to ride on today, it's a good surface," he said.
It was Rodney Northam's turn in the very next race as Xtra Intent ($4.40) won the Medley Refridgeration and Air Conditioning Country Boosted Maiden Plate (1412m).
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
