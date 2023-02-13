Western Rams under 16s coach Kurt Hancock has mentored a lot of talented sides but even he knows there is something special about this new group of youngsters after their win at Young on Sunday.
After dropping their opening Andrew Johns Cup clash just a week earlier, the Rams bounced back in a big way to run away with a 38-6 win over Riverina Bulls.
The new-look halves combination of Haiden Porter and Jace Baker seemed to work well for Hancock, believing the team looked a lot better than they did at Lithgow in round one.
"They just attacked everything with a lot more energy, they were a lot more physical and I think as much as we had individuals scoring two or three tries, as a team we were creating those opportunities where everyone gets to shine," he said.
"When you play like that as a team you get a lot more exposure anyway. It was a really positive step in the right direction, we've got a serious football side there.
"We are a lot different to other teams in how we play but that's good, we've got a big challenge this week against Monaro.
"Even though they had a draw with Illawarra, people are talking about Monaro as the favourites but I'm quite confident if we get a fair share of the ball then we can give it a good shake."
The game started off perfectly for the Rams as Ned Phillips found his way over the line to score inside the first five minutes before Rex Bassingthwaite also crossed to give Western an 8-0 lead after as many minutes.
It was all about the Rams in the first half as Jonah Moss and Tamaiti Puata both scored before the break with Western leading 18-0.
Centre Jayden Innes was the next Western player to score before Puata added another just a minute later.
But Riverina never gave up with Bodhi Brady scoring his side's first four-pointer of the match.
Another Puata try sealed the hat-trick for the youngster while Corey Kaltenbacher also crossed late to ice the game for Western.
While Western may have piled on the points late in the match, Hancock admitted one of the most pleasing things was seeing how well his side defended.
"I guess as a coach and the coaching staff we saw that kind of performance in them right from the start when we got together, it's just taken a little bit of time to get that out of them," he said.
"That performance was all them, we only had a few brief discussions in and around more so sending a message to them to trust themselves.
"We only really got to train with the ball for about 40 minutes when we travelled down to Cowra on Saturday which was extremely hot, even then you could see a change in them.
"The talk was louder, they were communicating with each other a lot more and it seemed like they were enjoying it. I guess they sort of came together as a team really well."
In the Laurie Daley Cup match, it was all about Western as well, with the under 18s winning 54-12.
Dane Richards and Kaydden Hoad both scored doubles while Harry Wald's boot was on target once again with the winger nailing all nine conversions.
Western will face Monaro in their respective matches this weekend.
