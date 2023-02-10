Daily Liberal
Dubbo Turf Club is confident their February Sponsors Day can still go ahead

Tom Barber
Tom Barber
February 10 2023 - 12:00pm
Dubbo Turf Club will still host racing on Monday even after being hit during the massive storm. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Dubbo Turf Club manager Sam Fitzgerald insists Monday's planned race meeting will still go ahead even after the track was at the centre of Thursday's storm.

