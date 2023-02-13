Kelly Cup TOTW: CYMS White, Newtown Tigers take bragging rights

Thursday's massive thunderstorm caused all turf matches to be cancelled on the weekend with only the RSL Kelly Cup going ahead.
Several players managed to pass 50 but no one made triple figures as CYMS and Newtown both played matches against their clubmates.
Macquarie White and Blue both won their fixtures while Narromine scored a huge win in the context of their season.
Let's have a look at who were the best-performing players from the weekend.
Dubbo's Brewery Shield captain has been a rock at the top of the order for the Tigers all season long and was impressive on Saturday once again.
Opening the batting, McMullen hit a busy 77 off 93 balls against Newtown Kings at Lady Cutler South A to help his side post 9/223.
While he may have top-scored, McMullen along with Graeme Allen and Troy Tracey all looked impressive with the bat.
Larance's side may have fallen short against CYMS White on Saturday but the veteran is more than deserving of a spot in this week's team.
Chasing 235 for victory, Larance led the way for CYMS Green and made a brilliant 71 but unfortunately, it wasn't enough to get the win.
CYMS Green was eventually bowled out for 170, well short of the total.
Coming up against his fellow CYMS clubmates, Smith took the attack to the bowlers in his side's win on Saturday.
Pavans Synthetic hosted the match between the two CYMS teams and Smith made first use of the quick outfield, hitting a solid 60 before he was bowled by Brian Carroll.
But Smith and Keiren Mooore's opening partnership was enough to help get CYMS White off to a flying start.
Each week it seems someone from the Macquarie White lineup makes an appearance on this list and for this edition, Hawker gets the nod.
After taking two wickets with the ball to help bowl RSL Colts out for 154, Hawker's best contribution of the match came with the bat.
Coming to the crease after Pat Cuskelly's early departure, Hawker made a near run-a-ball 63 for Macquarie White to help them cruise past the target inside 29 overs.
The win for Macquarie White keeps them in the hunt for the minor premiership along with CYMS White, the latter currently leads by four points.
Neill may have only played a handful of games this season so far but he easily produced his best performance over the weekend.
Coming to the crease after a horror run out between Cal Braithwaite and Dale Smith, Neill took the attack to the CYMS Green bowlers to make 63 and top score for his side.
Eventually being removed by Brian Carroll, Neill's quickfire knock took all the momentum away from CYMS Green and set up an impressive victory for the ladder leaders.
He may have opened the batting for Narromine on Saturday but we have found a spot for Flemming in the middle order of this week's team.
Flemming was seemingly a one-man team at times during his side's win over Newtown Rhinos, making 72 to lead his side to 8/183.
In reply, the Rhinos look like they were well on their way to taking the win but lost regular wickets to be bowled out for 142.
Following on from Flemming's efforts with the bat, Hammond tore the match wide open during a brilliant spell.
The Narromine quick's figures of 4/59 had the Rhinos on the back foot early in their run chase and the Newtown side never really recovered.
The win for Narromine moves them into eighth on the ladder and keeps them in the hunt for a slight chance at playing in the finals.
The South Dubbo cult hero makes another appearance in the Team of the Week after claiming five wickets on Saturday.
Taking on Macquarie Blue, South Dubbo struggled to score and only made 127 from their 40 overs.
In reply, Macquarie's batters didn't waste much time but Crampton's 5/34 was easily the bright point for the group.
Rugby's batters got off to a good start against the Strikers before Woolnough got stuck into his work.
The seamer's three wickets came at crucial times during Rugby's innings and helped restrict the side to 7/175 after Brett Paul made another half-century.
All of the Strikers players made starts with the bat before eventually chasing down the runs inside 30 overs to score another win.
Gardiner may have taken the ball a little bit later than perhaps he would've liked but he wasted no time getting stuck in.
The towering Newtown bowler picked up four wickets for the Tigers in their match against Kings.
The win also kept the side in the hunt for a top-four spot, now only four points away from fourth.
After Newtown Tigers made a solid start with the bat, Kumar ripped them apart in the middle overs.
Kumar's 5/46 managed to help restrict the Tigers' batters to 9/223, a total which proved to be too big in the end.
