Congratulations to Dubbo local Kirsty Hargraves, who is a finalist for the NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year Award!
The NSW Women of the Year Awards play an important role in recognising inspirational women from diverse backgrounds, not only in our region, but right across the state!
Kirsty is a proud Tubbagah and Binjan Woman from Wiradjuri and Kamilaroi Country who has worked for 13 years at Taronga Western Plains Zoo, delivering high impact programs for Indigenous at-risk young people and children!
Kirsty's cornerstone program at the zoo is Walanmarra, meaning "to make strong now" in Wiradjuri language. The program works to close the gap for young Indigenous children and youth who are facing difficulties and uncertainly with their lives in out-of-home care and education.
Through Kirsty's leadership these successful programs have not only positively impacted the lives of children and youth, but also the local community in providing increased Aboriginal Employment at Taronga Zoo.
The winners will be announced at the 2023 NSW Women of the Year Awards Ceremony on Thursday, 9 March at the International Convention Centre, and streamed online. To learn more, go to www.women.nsw.gov.au
***
Dubbo residents and visitors alike will benefit from a new amenities block in Victoria Park, with Dubbo Regional Council receiving $403,486 from the NSW Governments Stronger Country Communities Fund to complete the project.
Dubbo's Victoria Park is a real hub for our community, hosting everything from the DREAM Festival Lantern Parade to council's annual Australia Day ceremony - it's even hosted a royal visit!
***
From Project Waalway to its Fit for Life and Fit for Work programs, PCYC's initiatives are so valuable for children and young people in our region - especially those who are vulnerable! As a charitable organisation, PCYCs rely heavily on donations to fund these initiatives.
So it's great to announce $63,689 from the NSW Government's Community Building Partnerships program for PCYC Dubbo to purchase a new King Kong catering trailer, which will enable them to cater at more community events, in turn raising more money for their important programs!
***
TAFE NSW Dubbo students will be front and centre as part of a new NSW Government social housing project on Myall Street in Dubbo.
The $7.4 million project will be delivered by NSW Land and Housing Corporation (LAHC) in partnership with TAFE NSW, and will house more than 20 people in need.
These projects achieve two important things: they provide homes for those in need in regional NSW, while also providing vital on the job experience for the next generation of builders and construction workers.
***
