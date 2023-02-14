Hundreds of Dubbo Lego-lovers moved through the doors of the Dubbo RSL Club on the weekend to view over 40 tables of custom-made Lego creations.
It was the second time the event graced Dubbo's doorstep, and over the two days - Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19 - over 800 people came out to see the technical prowess of the Lego creators involved.
Build themes ranged from Star Wars, to Architecture and Friends Lego ranges, and a huge city layout.
The main builder was Graham Draper from event organiser Playwell Events, who said the event was "well supported by Dubbo locals".
"Although the numbers were down slightly on last year we still had just over 800 people through the doors over the two days," Mr Draper said.
Mr Draper was joined by a number of Dubbo locals who made the impressive builds which were on display for visitors to peruse over the weekend.
Dubbo resident Jason Stewart showcased a space build based on a Mars base, and a medieval forest build with an army walking through it.
He told the Daily Liberal before the show: "A lot of times people can't believe the sheer size of the builds or the details that have been created from a staple kids toy for a lot of generations."
Playwell Events was set-up 18 months ago and takes Lego brick shows to regional areas, including Tamworth, Forbes, Orange and Albury.
Mr Draper said the feedback was positive and the events team is looking forward to coming back to Dubbo in 2024.
"I received nothing but positive comments for people as they left our show with lots of young Lego fans saying how amazing it was," Mr Draper said.
"Playwell Events will definitely be back again next February."
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
