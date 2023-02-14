Daily Liberal
Photos

Hundreds turn out for 2023 Lego Brick Show at Dubbo RSL Club

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated February 14 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 4:00pm
Alex McCutcheon at the 2023 Lego Brick Show at Dubbo RSL Club. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Hundreds of Dubbo Lego-lovers moved through the doors of the Dubbo RSL Club on the weekend to view over 40 tables of custom-made Lego creations.

