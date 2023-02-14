Daily Liberal
Woolworths and Landcare Australia want Dubbo schools to apply for grants

Updated February 14 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 12:00pm
Woolworths Delroy Park, Dubbo, Riverdale and Wellington Group Manager, Amanda Woloch. Picture supplied.

Woolworths and Landcare Australia are on the lookout for primary schools and early learning centres across the Western Plains with ideas to help connect young generations with nature and inspire them to play an active role in ensuring the safe future of their environment.

