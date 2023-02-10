Dubbo Theatre Company is gearing up to put on a show you won't forget.
The group will be performing 39 Steps, a clever comic stage adaptation of a well-known Alfred Hitchcock thriller.
The 39 Steps turns a cast of just five actors into more than 150 unconventional characters with a mix of film noir panache, spy novel thrills and more than a touch of Monty Python-esque absurdity.
Director Christine Bray says the show hurtles a notorious fugitive and a spellbound blonde north to Scotland's remote highlands.
"39 Steps is a brilliantly funny play with action, humour, and romance," she said.
"We have only just started rehearsing so the pace of the action is still being worked out. Suffice to say several kilograms will be lost by the cast as they morph from one character to the next in this high energy production."
James Eddy who will be playing half of the 150 crazy characters says "crazy" is the best way to explain playing so many roles in 100 minutes.
"A five minute promo piece for the theatre's subscription launch took a month and a bit to prepare," he said.
"The rehearsal period is going to be ridiculous as we flip into, and out of, and back into characters like a pinball machine.
"It's hard enough learning a script and fine-tuning a single character. The risk is in flipping into a character from a different piece, but then that may just add to the humour."
The script, which Mr Eddy thinks will keep the audiences on the edge of their seat, flips into a farce as the cast tag in and out of roles in an instant.
"A rollercoaster ride with dodgem cars is perhaps a fitting metaphor," he said.
Mr Eddy said his favourite thing about performing in this play is the change to have fun with a broad range of caricatures.
"There is enormous scope for physical comedy, I hope it's as much fun for the audience as it is to play out," he said.
As for any characters to look out for, Mr Eddy said the safest answer was Allyn Smith, who plays the lead role of Richard Hannay.
"[He] will carry the audience with him for the duration as he ducks and weaves his way through the story, like a cat escaping a room full of overly affectionate toddlers," he said.
READ MORE:
Mr Eddy encouraged residents to come down and attend the show, as a night out at the theatre is a unique experience.
"When it is done well, the audience feels like they have been a part of, not merely just watched, something special," he said.
"I think that the Dubbo Theatre Company has shown enough times now that what we produce will put audiences on a high."
Allyn Smith described his character Richard Hannay as a debonair fellow who lurches from one implausible scenario to another.
"It's a truly entertaining show, audiences will love being in on the joke and the sligh peeling away of the forth wall," he said.
Mr Smith said it was very satisfying bringing funny characters to life on stage and acting alongside good friends.
Rather than choosing a stand out character, Mr Smith said it was more about what the performers change characters in front of the audience.
"It's hilariously clunky at times, by design," he said.
"It's going to be a blast. High energy, funny, entertaining with a side-serve of mystery, intrigue and suspense."
Linzi Aland-Berkley will be taking to the stage as Annabella Schmidt, the 'secret agent' of an unnamed country.
"My favourite thing about performing in the play would be getting to experiment with physical comedy and seeing how long I can hold a plank," she said.
As for which character she thinks the audience should watch out for, she recommended Mrs Higgins.
"She's a scream," she said.
If residents want a "fun night of giggles" and to see if the actors can remember all their costume changes, Ms Aland-Berkley recommend they come and watch the show.
The 39 Steps will be showing on Friday, May 12 at 8pm and Saturday, May 13 at 2pm and 8pm.
You can book your tickets here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.