Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo Theatre Company in rehearsals for play 39 Steps

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated March 9 2023 - 11:15am, first published February 11 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In rehearsal, Annabella Schmidt (Linzi Aland) the spy or as she prefers to be called a 'secret agent' asking Richard Hannay (Al Smith) if he wants to be 'involved'. Picture supplied.

Dubbo Theatre Company is gearing up to put on a show you won't forget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.