Mayoral Memo | Mathew Dickerson pays tribute to the senior citizens of Dubbo

By Mathew Dickerson
February 7 2023 - 3:00pm
Mayor Mathew Dickerson has paid tribute to the senior citizens of Dubbo during the NSW Seniors Festival. Picture by Belinda Soole

We are currently in the middle of the NSW Seniors Festival which runs from the beginning of this month to 12 February. I am sure I remember it once being called Seniors Week but, as with many events, it probably started off with events over a week and then grew to the point where the week became longer than seven days, hence the change in name.

