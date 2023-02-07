We are currently in the middle of the NSW Seniors Festival which runs from the beginning of this month to 12 February. I am sure I remember it once being called Seniors Week but, as with many events, it probably started off with events over a week and then grew to the point where the week became longer than seven days, hence the change in name.
There are many events being run throughout our region celebrating Seniors and I have had the privilege of attending some. As seniors tend to enjoy my poetry, I have rolled out some recitals at some of those events.
With all that in mind, I thought what better way to celebrate the Seniors Festival than by turning my column in to a poem that gave a nod to the significant contribution from our Senior Citizens.
The Seniors of Dubbo
In the heart of Dubbo, where the sky meets the land;
Lies a magnificent community: proud; rich and grand.
With folks from all walks: of life and of age;
But none quite so special as the seniors on the stage.
They're the backbone, the heart, of this great place;
Their contributions, each one, impossible to replace.
With their wisdom and love, they make their way;
Guiding and mentoring, day after day.
They're the keepers of tales, of a time gone by;
When the land was young, and the sky was high.
With their stories and songs, they keep the past alive;
A treasure trove of history that will always survive.
Role models, they are, for all to admire;
Sharing their stories with the young to inspire.
Preserving history, culture, a legacy to keep;
Their memories, a treasure, for generations to reap.
They fought for their rights and the rights of the land;
With their voices raised high, they took a stand.
For a future that's brighter, and a world that is free;
Their spirit is as strong as the trunk of a tree.
They're the ones who taught us how to sow;
And how to grow the crops that we know.
They've shared their knowledge of this great land;
And how to work it, with a gentle hand.
And though they may have slowed, they're not quite done;
Many still work hard under the blazing sun.
Bringing their skills and their experience too;
To many local charities, their volunteering shines through.
So listen close, when they speak, with a smile;
For their words hold a treasure: their words are worthwhile.
And if you're lucky, you might just find;
That the seniors of Dubbo have a story to unwind.
For they are the present...and the future and the past;
The dedication to their efforts continues unsurpassed.
So let's raise a glass to these heroes so true;
To our Senior Citizens of Dubbo: we love and salute you!
