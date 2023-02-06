Last week I joined Deputy Premier Paul Toole to announce an extra $23.3 million for the Dubbo Sports Hub, and to turn the first sod on the site!
The sports hub will become a major attraction, making our region an even better place to live, work and play.
This funding reinforces the NSW Government's long-standing goal of delivering top quality sports facilities, which allows our local athletes to achieve their full potential without having to leave the regions.
It will house some of the highest quality multi-use indoor sports facilities in regional NSW, and accommodate Dubbo's constantly changing sport and recreation interests.
Dubbo has again been chosen to host a Men's NSW Open Regional qualifying golf tournament next year!
The last few years have been amazing for golf in Dubbo - the multiple competitions we've hosted, including the 'Western Open' men's regional qualifier just last month, have generated great interest around the sport.
Dubbo is becoming a hub for sporting events in NSW, which is fantastic for the entire community because it means more people pumping money into our accommodation, hotels, restaurants and local shops.
Tradies In Sight has received $23,895 from the NSW Government for "The Inspection Pit" - providing support for our local apprentices.
TAFE NSW gives apprentices the skills and the knowledge to ply their trade - Tradies In Sight founder Bruno Efoti gives them the tools to look after their mental health.
This funding will allow Bruno to continue work closely with TAFE teachers in Dubbo to support the mental health and wellbeing of their students!
Our region's health workforce has received a welcome boost with 18 new medical graduate interns at Dubbo hospital.
I want to extend a warm welcome to the class of 2023, and thank them for choosing a rewarding career in health.
Each of these new starters will play an important role in keeping the people of Dubbo, and the surrounding regions, safe and healthy for years to come!!
Pathways Together Aboriginal Corporation has received $175,600 from the NSW Government's Community and Place grant program to refurbish the café at the Growing Futures Nursery!!
The Pathway Together Cultural Connects project will see the café refurbished to provide training and employment opportunities, as well as the establishment of an Aboriginal Men's Shed.
It's all about providing educational and career opportunities for people, in a culturally safe way, looking after their physical, spiritual and mental wellbeing at the same time.
Until next time,
Dugald
