Darkeye photography's Brinae and Glen to go on tour discovering culture and making memories

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated February 8 2023 - 11:14am, first published 11:00am
Glen and Brinae Smith, owners of Darkeye Photography on Carrington Avenue, Dubbo. Picture by Bageshri Savyasachi

After nine years in the photography business, a local family is getting ready to hit the road to expand their digital portfolio and discover more of Aboriginal culture.

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

