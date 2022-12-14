Daily Liberal
Dubbo's Royal India Restobar known far and wide for exquisite food and service

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
December 14 2022
Pradip Rai (left) and Pratap Dey Sarkar, owners of Royal India Restobar in Dubbo. Picture by Belinda Soole

Almost every local's favourite food joint, Royal India Restobar has become known as Dubbo's most relished dining experience providing 3,000 meals every week with only four hours of service each day.

Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

