John Stephan to perform 'YOU GOT IT! - A Salute to Roy Orbison' at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated February 9 2023 - 11:37am, first published 11:00am
Australia's singing sensation known as 'the voice down under' is performing at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on February 18, 2023. Picture Supplied

Australia's crooner John Stephan is back in Dubbo with a five-piece band to present 'YOU GOT IT! - A Salute to Roy Orbison', a tribute to the late rock n' roll legend's extraordinary talent.

