Australia's crooner John Stephan is back in Dubbo with a five-piece band to present 'YOU GOT IT! - A Salute to Roy Orbison', a tribute to the late rock n' roll legend's extraordinary talent.
As Stephan prepares for the show at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Saturday, February 18, he told the Daily Liberal, his is so far the only musical show in Australia or overseas endorsed by the Orbison family.
Orbison's son, singer Wesley Orbison is in fact involved in Stephan's show promotions across Australia and at the famous Las Vegas strip.
"Not one of the performers in the United States and Australia could do the tribute otherwise the family would legally shut them down," he said.
"I am the only one they endorsed because I don't copy Roy Orbison's voice or appearance, and that's what they prefer.
"I perform as John Stephan and I sing the songs of Roy Orbison, that's what I am. I don't copy Roy's voice or his appearance and that's how the Orbison family wants it."
Orbison was at the height of his musical career and top-billing the charts when he suddenly died of a heart attack in 1988 at age 52 while on a family visit.
You Got It is one of his most popular songs and became his first solo title to hit the international charts, including Oh, Pretty Woman which he wrote and performed in 1964.
Stephan's tribute show at Dubbo will also feature a rendition of the Everly Brothers' timeless hits such as such as 'Bye Bye Love', 'Wake Up Little Susie', 'All I Have To Do Is Dream', 'Bird Dog', 'Let It Be Me', '(Til) I Kissed You', 'Cathy's Clown', 'Crying In The Rain' and 'When Will I Be Loved'.
Popularly known in the entertainment circle as 'the voice from down under' as well as a songwriter, Stephan's reviews say his crooning is 'filled with warmth, emotion and a four-octave range'.
Stephan's concert featuring Orbison's You Got It at the glittering stage in Las Vegas earned the Aussie worldwide accolade from Orbison's fans.
He sold over 10 million albums globally, as well as a string of national and international awards in music.
Stephan said he would present his Dubbo audience with an incredible night reliving the glory days of Orbison's iconic hits such as "Pretty Woman", "Crying", "I Drove All Night", "Leah", "Working For The Man", "Blue Bayou "Only The Lonely", "In Dreams", "Blue Angel", "You Got It", "Running Scared" and many more.
But while he's in town with his wife and children who are on school holidays, Stephan is taking them on an excursion to Dubbo's famous Taronga Western Plains Zoo.
"It's been five years since I was in Dubbo and definitely the kids are excited to go to the zoo, it's good to be back," Stephan said.
More details on Roy Orbison's You Got It concert by John Stephan at DRTCC are available by clicking here.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
