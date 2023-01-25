Daily Liberal
Local grandmother Jennifer Wykes announced as Wellington's 2023 Citizen of the Year

By Allison Hore
Updated January 26 2023 - 9:38am, first published 8:30am
Wellington Citizen of the Year Jennifer Wykes with ambassador Peter Herbert and mayor of Dubbo Regional Council Mathew Dickerson. Pictures by Peter Woodward

Wellington grandmother Jennifer Wykes was announced as Wellington's Citizen of the Year for 2023 at a special "inclusive" ceremony on Wednesday evening.

