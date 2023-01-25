Local grandmother Jennifer Wykes announced as Wellington's 2023 Citizen of the Year

Wellington grandmother Jennifer Wykes was announced as Wellington's Citizen of the Year for 2023 at a special "inclusive" ceremony on Wednesday evening.
Ms Wykes, a grandmother of six, was recognised with the award for her volunteer work as part of a number of community groups in Wellington.
The hardworking volunteer is a familiar face at the Wellington Garden Club, the Wellington Rotary Club, the Wellington Croquet Club, the junior and senior Rugby League Club, the Geurie Tennis Club and the Wellington High School P&C.
Also receiving an award on the night was Shirley Drysdale, who made history in 2015 as the first female president of the Wellington Soldiers club.
Ms Drysdale - who's also president of the Wellington Amateur Theatrical Society and on the volunteer management committee of the Wellington Multi Service Centre - was named Wellington's 2023 Senior Citizen of the Year.
The award for Wellington's 2023 Young Citizen of the Year went to St Mary's Catholic School graduate Chloe Shanahan and 2023 Young Sportsperson of the Year was given to Wellington Public School student Ronnie Tandy-Bell for his achievements in swimming.
Wellington Eisteddfod Canteen, headed by Yvonne Redfern, was named as the 2023 Community Event of the Year.
All the awards were handed out at an "inclusive" Australia Day event in Wellington on Wednesday, January 25.
During the event a special ceremony was held with an address by Deputy Mayor Richard Ivey, a presentation by local Aboriginal Elder Uncle Joe Daley and a speech by Wellington's Ambassador screenwriter and producer Peter Herbert.
"The committee this year had a hard job in deciding who should receive the recognition and we appreciate the work that both the nominees and those who nominated them put in," Cr Ivey said.
This year Dubbo Regional Council made the move to host Wellington's Australia Day event the night before January 26 to free up the day for however people choose to acknowledge it.
Cr Ivey said the twilight event was a trial and urged people to have their say on how the council acknowledges Australia Day in future.
"The event gave Wellington residents the option of attending a ceremony outside of work and allowed them to acknowledge 26 January however they saw fit," he said.
"We are looking forward to hearing feedback from the community regarding how they wish to celebrate Australia Day in Wellington and Dubbo in the future."
