For service to their respective communities, Peter Kierath of Narromine and Elizabeth Nalder of Gilgandra have received the Medal of the Order of Australia.
Narromine's Peter Kierath has always had one foot on the ground and one in the sky.
He is the current chairman of the Narromine Aviation Museum, where he has been a member for the past 25 years.
Mr Kierath was also the founder of the Airport Users Group and the Project Manager of the Main Terminal Building at Narromine Airport.
In his time, he worked as the alderman of Narromine between 1971 and 1980 before becoming a councillor in 1987 and spending the next 12 years dedicating his time to helping the people of Narromine.
He is also a current member of the Narromine Economic Development Committee and the initiator of the Narromine multi-purpose hall at the Narromine High School precinct.
Mr Kierath was also the founding chairman of Timbrebongie House between 1984 and 1992.
His work hasn't gone unnoticed, receiving the 2016 IMAGinE award for Individual Achievement from the Museums and Galleries of New South Wales.
In an article by the Museums and Galleries NSW, it stated that Mr Kierath was one of the "major driving forces" behind the creation and subsequent growth of Narromine's Aviation Museum.
"Peter has been largely responsible for many of the initiatives which have seen the Museum and its profile improve over the last 18 years," the article read.
In 2013 Mr Kierath was appointed project manager for the fundraising, design, construction, fitout and displays for a new wing extension.
"Peter spearheaded the project five years earlier after recognising the potential for integrating a number of historic aircraft into the museum," the article said.
Mr Kierath was over the moon at winning IMAGinE award.
"It has also given great creditability to our efforts in telling the story of the Narromine Aerodrome..." Mr Kierath told Museum's and Galleries NSW.
"For me personally, it was a humbling experience given that I have had a very supportive committee for many years - clearly, they deserve much of the credit."
Elizabeth Nalder, a member of the Red Cross Gilgandra Branch for more than 60 years, and who acted as president between 2018 and 2021, has spent decades dedicated to her community.
With a long list of achievements, Ms Nalder has been a prominent figure in the region.
She is a founding member of the Ladies Auxiliary at Cooee Lodge Aged Care which started in the mid-1980s.
This volunteering included regular visits to residents and fundraising events such as the Cooee Fair. She is still volunteering on a regular basis with catering for and serving afternoon teas to the residents.
She's been a member of the Gilgandra Probus Club since 1990 and took over as president in 2019 and 2020.
For 27 years Ms Nalder has been a volunteer at the Openway Bookshop, and a member of the Gilgandra Entertainers for more than 40 years.
Trying to keep herself busy Ms Nalder has also been a member of Gilgandra Uniting Church for more than 60 years where she would assist with the fellowship of the church through singing, flower arranging, funeral service catering, visiting others who need a friendly word and playing the organ.
She was also the president of the Women's Bowling Club from 2005 to 2007, including during the club's 50th anniversary. Her involvement over many years included travelling and driving ladies to many district towns to play competitions with other clubs, catering for bowls functions, flower arranging and participating in entertainment.
Aside from receiving her 60 year Member Rosette from the Red Cross Australia in 2019, Ms Nalder was also named on the Hidden Treasures Honour Roll, Rural Women's Network in 2019.
At the time of her being named on the honour roll, her granddaughter wrote that her Nan was a "big contributor to the community all her life".
"She met her husband Robert at a Methodist youth camp and when they married, lived on the family farm near the small village of Curban," her granddaughter said.
"As well as raising her family and participating in school and sporting activities and helping on the farm, she also became a member of the Curban branch of Red Cross. She joined Gilgandra branch of Red Cross when she moved to Gilgandra some years ago and has held many executive positions over the years."
Other activities associated with her involvement in Red Cross include fundraising, catering, cooking and street stalls.
Her granddaughter said Ms Nalder was also part of a regular hand and nail care activity conducted for the residents.
"Over a number of years Nan has been involved with Gilgandra Entertainers participating on stage, assisting with costumes, singing and anything else that needed to be done," she said.
Taking on the role of president with the local Probus Club, Ms Nalder continues to be a welfare officer, sending get well cards to sick members and visiting those who need a friendly visit.
"With her friendly, caring and outgoing personality Nan is certainly a great asset to her community to which she gives countless hours to volunteering," Ms Nalder's granddaughter said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport.
