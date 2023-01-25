Daily Liberal
Peter Kierath and Elizabeth Nalder receive Order of Australia Medals for service to their community

Ciara Bastow
Ciara Bastow
Updated January 26 2023 - 8:55am, first published January 25 2023 - 10:00pm
Peter Kierath has been awarded an Order of Australia medal. Picture by Grace Black

For service to their respective communities, Peter Kierath of Narromine and Elizabeth Nalder of Gilgandra have received the Medal of the Order of Australia.

