Dubbo punters lost $24 million to pokies in first half of 2022

By Allison Hore
January 30 2023 - 5:00am
The Dubbo RSL Club, Club Dubbo and the Amaroo Hotel were among the venues in the Dubbo LGA with the most pokies.

Pub and club goers in the Dubbo area lost just under $24 million to poker machines in six months, data from Liquor and Gaming NSW reveals.

