Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

NSW Ambulance paramedics work to revive woman pulled from backyard pool in Mudgee

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated January 18 2023 - 8:55am, first published 8:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A mum in her 30s has been pulled from a backyard pool in a frightening summer afternoon accident in the Central West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.