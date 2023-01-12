Western's two NSW Country representatives have endured very different build-ups to this month's Australian Country Cricket Championships.
Matt Everett opened the batting for Gilgandra in the Brewery Shield last weekend and could only mange 13 against a Dubbo side consistently predominately of players from the local RSL Kelly Cup third grade competition.
Things couldn't have been much different for Nic Broes.
The Bathurst star scored a stunning 201 not out for club side Queanbeyan in ACT Premier Cricket last weekend.
Though Broes has cracked triple figures in almost every cricket competition he's played in, it took until last Saturday for the top order batsman to hit his maiden ACT Premier Cricket century.
And what a century it was.
Broes opened the batting in the two-day match against ANU. Some five hours and 92 overs later he walked from the middle unbeaten on 201 as his side declared at 2-419.
Broes blasted 22 boundaries and cleared the rope twice as he not only produced a stunning double century but did so in quick time - it came off 286 deliveries.
He formed a 142-run partnership with skipper Dean Solway (69) then put on an unbeaten stand of 194 for the third wicket with Tyler Van Luin (100*).
"It's probably well overdue, but it's pretty special to do it with Tyler out there and to bat with Deano, they're pretty good mates of mine," Broes said.
"We've done something pretty special out there as well. I don't think there's too many 400 scores put on five hours of cricket, so it's one to cherish."
Broes will miss day two of the match due to NSW Country commitments but he's put his side in a commanding position.
The knock was also a huge satisfying one given it's his first season back in the ACT competition, having previously spent two seasons with Western Districts.
"I was a bit hesitant coming back to Canberra cricket, but I've loved it," he said.
"I initially stepped away to find that love again, now I'm back I haven't looked back.
"From there playing red-ball cricket for Queanbeyan I'll be trying to bat long periods of time and put some big scores on."
While Broes lived in Canberra when he played for Western District, now the 21-year-old commutes from Bathurst to line up for Queanbeyan.
It means plenty of kilometres, but he says it's been worth it.
"There are days when the drive is tough," he said. "Most of the time I have my partner or family with me. I had one experience when the roads were flooded and I had to sleep in the car in a campground.
"Overall it's not too bad. I want to be around the Queanbeyan boys as much as I can. I have to make do with the circumstances, it's a good drive.
"I'd like not to be travelling back and forth every week, but playing for Queanbeyan has been good for my cricket."
Broes will look to use his home ground advantage when the Australian Country Cricket Championships start at the ACT and Queanbeyan on Friday.
Everett and Broes are expected to open the batting for NSW Country, who meet South Australia Country in round one.
