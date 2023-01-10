MUCH respected, much loved, a true trailblazer and pioneer of the Australian cricket family - that's how the late Norma Johnston has been described.
The Bathurst woman and Australia's oldest living Test cricketer died on the morning of Monday, January 9 at the age of 95 years and 13 days.
Tributes have flown from the very top level of the game through to Western Zone for the talented all-rounder who played seven Tests for Australia between 1948 and 1951.
"She was passionate about cricket, her home town of Bathurst and the many women who would follow in her footsteps representing their state and country," Australian captain Pat Cummins said.
"Her contribution to Australian cricket and the friendships she made with so many within the game will live on forever."
Lisa Sthalekar, a modern great of the Australian women's games, said in a statement from the Australian Cricketers' Association she loved the chance to speak with Johnston and other pioneers of the game.
"Being a girl from Bathurst in country New South Wales, she always kept an eye on, and had a place close to her heart for all the country girls who would come through and play for their state and Australia," she said.
Cricket NSW chief executive officer Lee Germon also spoke about Johnston's impact on the game.
He praised Johnston for both what she did as a player and continuing to grow female participation in cricket once she retired.
"We will always be appreciative and thankful to Norma for playing such a monumental role in growing our sport and creating a path for our female cricketers who were lucky enough to follow after her," Germon said.
"She is a much respected and loved member of our cricket family and we will always remember her fondly."
Cricket NSW dubbed, Johnston (nee Whiteman), "one of cricket's most significant players".
Johnston first had her talent recognised when playing at the annual NSW Country Week tournament.
She made her NSW debut in season 1946-47 and then became the 27th female to be capped for Australia.
She made her Australian debut on March 20, 1948, against New Zealand.
Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said Johnston was a pioneer of the sport.
"Norma not only made a wonderful contribution as a player, but helped set the platform for the many thousands of women and girls now playing the game," he said.
"Everyone across Australian cricket will be saddened to hear of Norma's passing."
Johnston played her last Test in July 1951 against England.
She then returned to Bathurst and continued to promote and inspire the game.
She donated many of her personal items to the Bradman Museum and was often found on the sidelines in Bathurst watching the latest generation of cricketers in action.
Bathurst District Cricket Association president Stephen Cain noted that she was not only a star cricketer but "a very talented golfer, a good hockey player and phenomenal at tennis as well."
"She was continuous in her passion for cricket, especially in the Bathurst region, randomly attending games in the local area without many of us knowing a former Test player was watching us playing the game we love," he said.
"Norma was an inspiration for all cricketers in our area, especially the young women and many girls now playing the game in our association.
"On behalf of the Bathurst District Cricket Association and Bathurst District Junior Cricket Associations, I would like to offer our sincere condolences to Norma's family and friends at this sad time."
As a mark of respect for Johnston, this weekend all Bathurst players will wear black armbands and prior to games there will be a minute of silence.
