Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Ash Hazelton's huge century leads Gilgandra past Dubbo in Brewery Shield

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated January 9 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kyle Larance, pictured in action for club side CYMS, picked up the big wicket of Matt Everett on Sunday but it wasn't enough for his Dubbo side. Picture by Belinda Soole

A blistering century from captain Ash Hazelton led Gilgandra to an emphatic win over Dubbo in the Brewery Shield on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.