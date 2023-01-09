A blistering century from captain Ash Hazelton led Gilgandra to an emphatic win over Dubbo in the Brewery Shield on Sunday.
Batting first at No. 1 Oval, Gilgandra amassed 9/292, thanks largely to Hazelton's stunning knock of 181.
While the Dubbo bowlers would no doubt have focused on Hazelton's opening partner, NSW Country representative Matt Everett, it was the captain who tore the hosts' attack apart.
Hazelton's monster score came off just 174 balls and the innings included a whopping 21 boundaries and three sixes.
Dubbo captain Heath Larance gave 10 bowlers a roll in the hope of stopping Hazelton but it was eventually the skipper who knocked him over late on.
No Dubbo bowler had an economy under four runs an over but the captain did damage late on and finished with 3/13 from just two overs.
James Glasson provided support for Hazelton and made 47 in the middle order.
The daunting total proved too much for Dubbo, who were rolled for 189 in reply.
At 6/109 it appeared things were going to be over quickly for the hosts but the tail showed some fight and Amarbir Singh finished the to scorer with 29 not out.
Harry Willoughby, Peter Peters and Ben Hjort took two wickets each in the win.
The victory means Gilgandra can't be knocked from top spot on the Brewery Shield ladder heading into the final round.
Hazelton's side will now host the grand final on Sunday, February 26, while Larance's Dubbo side will need a win over Bourke in the final round of the regular season to guarantee a second-placed finish.
Narromine and Cobar are also in the hunt for a top three finish.
The sides which finish second and third will play the semi-final on Sunday, February 12.
