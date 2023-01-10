Daily Liberal
Cowra Cup meeting shifted to Orange after historic floods cause significant damage at Cowra Jockey Club

Nick McGrath
Nick McGrath
Updated January 12 2023 - 12:49pm, first published January 10 2023 - 4:29pm
Historic flooding of the Lachlan River last year caused significant damage to the Cowra Jockey Club, so much so it's forced the club into unprecedented territory.

