Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Scott Singleton trains early quinella at Dubbo Turf Club

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated January 9 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Things couldn't have been any better for Tamworth trainer Scott Singleton at Dubbo Turf Club on Monday as his pair of gallopers in the XXXX Gold F&M Maiden Plate (1100m) were the first two horses past the post.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.