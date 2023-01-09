Things couldn't have been any better for Tamworth trainer Scott Singleton at Dubbo Turf Club on Monday as his pair of gallopers in the XXXX Gold F&M Maiden Plate (1100m) were the first two horses past the post.
The lightly-raced duo of Forbidden Gemstone ($6) and Omians ($6) finished best in a frantic four-way finish in the second race of the opening meeting of the year at the Dubbo track.
There were some hard luck stories in the race as the likes of Accidental Mai Tai ($7) and Alison Princess ($6.50) found themselves boxed in along the straight but jockey Georgia Dobie had got Forbidden Gemstone into a handy position out in front and hung on to win by almost half-a-length.
Debutant Omians flashed home on the extreme outside to finish second while She's Just A Dream ($9) held off the fast-finishing Accidental Mai Tai for third.
The win for Forbidden Gemstone came after she failed to get any luck when running ninth on debut at her home track last month.
"They've both got a lot to learn. They're really green," Singleton said post-race.
"The only difference is one has had a start and the other hasn't. They're not hopeless, I think they just want to get out over a bit longer trip."
The 1100m event for fillies and mares always shaped as one of the meeting's more open events, with lightly-raced up-and-comers taking on long time maidens like Alison Princess, who was making her 27th career start.
Soozie Marie ($20), Supreme Speed ($21) and Banjoes ($41) all got away well but the trio ended up fading in the straight,
Unfortunately for Accidental Mai Tai and Alison Princess they were camped behind those early leaders and struggled to find a hole.
By the time the former got clear, Dobie had already urged Forbidden Gemstones to the front and she was able to hold on and score victory.
The win was a special one for Singleton as he bred the filly out of Forbidden Jewel, a horse had also previously raced.
Forbidden Jewel won at Warwick Farm and Quirindi before being retired in 2016.
Forbidden Gem's win on Monday sandwiched victories for two early favourites.
Connie Greig gave the locals reason to cheer in the opening event as $4.50 chance Linden Tree backed up from running fourth at Orange on Friday to win the Patrick Donoghue 80th Birthday Celebration Class 1 and Maiden Plate (1600m).
Race three, the McDonald's Dubbo and Wellington CG&E Maiden Plate (1100m), provided trainer Mack Griffith with his long-awaited win for Compelling Truth.
Compelling Truth was beaten as a $1.30 favourite at Dubbo in December but got the job done in style when winning by more than four lengths as a $1.85 chance on Monday.
