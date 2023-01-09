Coaches from the Sydney Roosters will be heading west this month to put some of the region's best young talent through their paces.
Blake Cavallaro is the current Tarsha Gale coach for the Roosters, as well as being in charge of the under 19s State of Origin side.
He and his staff will be putting roughly 30 junior girls through a training session at Orange's Pride Park on Wednesday, January 18, as a way to identify up-and-coming talent.
The group of players was selected by Roosters scout and Mudgee man Rob McAlpine who was delighted by what he saw during the recent Western Women's Rugby League season.
"I've compiled the ones that I believe can do something with their football and progress," the scout said.
"The Roosters will come out and put on a training and development day for those girls and at the same time, bring some of their Tarsha Gale girls out to train with those players as well.
"It's a great thing. I love seeing kids from over the mountains get more opportunities."
The Roosters have already begun planting their flag in the Central West, with Dubbo star Taneka Todhunter having previously played with the club's Tarsha Gale Cup side while two Orange juniors - Lily Bone and Rebecca Prestwidge - have been selected for 2023 team.
"Now that we're sending them down to Sydney from a young age, they get a taste of the city experience earlier than they used to," McAlpine added.
"The younger they seem to go down there, the better they seem to progress through the system and it becomes normal to them."
The training session will come just four days after the Canterbury Bulldogs' Harvey Norman side will play a match at Pride Park against the Western Women's Rams team.
With the Tarsha Gale side feeding directly into the club's NRLW squad, McAlpine believes the training session will be a great chance for the region's young guns to show what they're made of.
"There's a lot of talent out here. I am just trying to give the girls out here as much opportunity and as much exposure as I can," he said.
"By getting involved in this development program, it won't only improve their game, but it will show them that they do have a pathway.
"The Tarsha Gale coach is also in charge of boys and girls pathways from the youngest stages right through to the NRL and NRLW within the Roosters. He's also the under 19s girls state of origin side coach, so this is the main pathway towards the NRLW."
