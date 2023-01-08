Video and photos from the massive 30th Parkes Elvis Festival street parade

Music, colour and plenty of fun.
That's what Saturday's 30th anniversary Parkes Elvis Festival street parade was all about.
The parade has been running as long as the festival has and there was no better way to finish it off on Saturday than with Parkes man Trent 'Dooley' Thomson leading his 85-strong cohort, who were dressed as Elvis and Priscilla and in Hawaiian skirts.
READ ALSO:
Dooley is a bit of a local celebrity, his status amplified every year when the festival rolls around, and he and his "Hooley Dooleys" - as he calls them - are a familiar and popular sight in the street parade.
The parade featured everything from roller-skating Elvis, Hawaiian dancers and floral skirts to pink flamingoes and even an unexpected entrant that appeared out of nowhere, a wallaby. It didn't hold up the parade but did appear a little scared and was quick to get out of the spotlight.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.