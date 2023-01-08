Fate finally favoured a Rock 'n' Roll fan who never before had a chance to attend Parkes' popular Elvis Presley Festival.
76-year-old Rhonda Walters left Dubbo on Saturday with 15 other rock devotees to return to the golden era.
She described the Elvis Festival experience as "out of this world" with her favourite part being the parade.
"It was absolutely fantastic... seeing all the old cars, people in costumes. There was even children involved, little boys dressed as Elvis and and little girls dressed as Priscilla, and it was real great," Ms Walters said.
"I've never seen anything like that before. It took me back to the years that I was doing the rock and roll. I love [it]. Rock and roll will never die."
Every year, more than 24,000 people attend Parkes Shire Council's Elvis Presley Festival whose theme this year was 'Blue Hawaiian'.
Saturday's parade featured everything from roller-skating Elvis, Hawaiian dancers and floral skirts to pink flamingoes and even an unexpected entrant that appeared out of nowhere, a wallaby.
It didn't hold up the parade but did appear a little scared and was quick to get out of the spotlight.
Ms Walters is a true fan of 'the King's' "feel-good" music. If it wasn't for her knee replacement, she would've surely jigged a little at the festival.
"[Elvis Presley's music] just does something to your body and your mind. It's really relaxing and you forget everything else. You just get enthralled [by] his songs," she said.
Ms Walters has collected all of Elvis Presley's music CDs over the years and even listened to his music on a friend's phone on the bus trip there.
She lauded Langley's coaches and the bus driver's efforts on their Parkes trip.
For the last couple of years, her friends had struggled with Covid making it impossible to attend the festival.
Before that, Ms Walters had been busy with her work as a foster carer. Eventually the girl gang made it to the festival in its 30th year and Ms Walters vows to go again in 2024.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
