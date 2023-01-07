Daily Liberal
Teenager in critical condition following crash in Orange

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
January 8 2023 - 10:30am
A teenage boy has been charged with numerous offences following a crash that has left a teenager fighting for his life.

