Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Dubbo PCYC was the place to be as kids enjoyed playing laser tag

By Ciara Bastow
January 7 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harrison Henkes and Malahkia Baxter ready for laser tag. Picture by Belinda Soole

Strategies, hiding behind walls and putting your body on the line to take down the enemy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.