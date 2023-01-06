Strategies, hiding behind walls and putting your body on the line to take down the enemy.
That's what kids at Dubbo PCYC were doing when they enjoyed a game of laser tag on Wednesday, January 4.
The kids got into different groups, put on their tags and tested their laser guns before racing around trying to take down the other teams.
It wasn't long before they had made forts, discussed strategies and worked together with the common goal of coming away victorious.
Laughter could be heard all throughout the PCYC facility, as the kids had fun together.
Laser tag was just one of the many activities taking place at Dubbo's PCYC for the school holidays.
Kids have been able to participate in laser tag, ninja warrior courses, gymnastics, art and craft, multi sports in the hall, wearing silly socks, having pyjama days and rocking up in crazy hair.
PCYC Dubbo club manager Emily Ross, sporting her own crazy hair for the day, said lots of new kids and families had joined the PCYC this summer.
"The kids come here and have so much fun, they use up a lot of their energy and then they go home tired, so that's our job done," she said.
With 45 kids enjoying themselves over the past week, that will only continue to grow with 75 spots available for kids aged between five and 13, starting next week.
"It's a great opportunity to meet other kids, you might not go to the same school but it's a great opportunity to get to know them," Ms Ross said.
"For the older kids that might be going into high school, it allows you to know a familiar face. You might not be best friends but you'll feel comfortable knowing some of the kids around you."
It isn't just about having fun for the kids, it also gives them the opportunity to boost their social skills.
"Our activities allow them to work on their communication, or explore their creativity. Games, like laser tag, allow them to work together in a team and think outside the box and think about what they are doing next," she said.
With many parents having to work over the summer school holidays, Dubbo PCYC is open 8.30am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.
"Active and creative kids vouchers can be used if the parents would like to save a little extra," she said.
Ms Ross was also excited to announce a gymnastic clinic would be opening from 9am to 12pm on a Wednesday and the commencement of a Kindergym on Friday's from 9am to 10am and 10am to 11am.
"The kindergym is very exciting because the young ones don't get school holidays to enjoy the activities so it will be good for them to come in and enjoy themselves," she said.
Dubbo PCYCs school holiday activities will be happening for the rest of the month, bar Australia Day.
"Spots are still available for the rest of the holidays, so feel free to call, come in or book online," she said.
