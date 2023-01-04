Kids are enjoying their school holidays participating in fun activities at Dubbo's PCYC.
On Wednesday, January 4 Daily Liberal photographer Belinda Soole captured some cute photographs of the kids that were participating in an arts and craft session.
Dubbo PCYC is currently running its school holiday program and there is plenty on offer for the kids to enjoy.
From multi-sports, gymnastics, painting, dance and crafts to crazy hair, silly socks and pyjama day, the kids are encouraged to have as much fun as possible.
PCYC Dubbo school holiday activities are run by qualified coaches that have a passion for working with young people in a sport and recreation environment.
Open 8.30am to 5pm Monday through to Friday, PCYC Dubbo has plenty of spots available for kids that may want to join in the fun for the rest of the school holidays.
