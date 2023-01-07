Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Premier Dominic Perrottet visits flood-hit Menindee and Broken Hill

By Duncan Murray
Updated January 8 2023 - 11:09am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding in NSW's far west is expected to affect local communites for weeks ahead. (Rebecca Bennett/AAP PHOTOS)

Communities in NSW's far west are being warned they face "a long journey ahead" following expected record flood peaks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.