Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Prisoner stabbed at Wellington Jail released from Orange Hospital

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated January 8 2023 - 8:50am, first published January 6 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A maximum security wing at Wellington Correctional Centre. File picture.

A prisoner stabbed multiple times at a Central West prison has been released from hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.