Everyone has walked away unharmed after Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews were alerted to a car fire just before 7am on Goolma Road.
The car was unoccupied on arrival, and crews noticed the fire had spread and started a small grass fire.
Fire fighters from Goolma, Spicers Creek, Bodangora were able to contain the grass fire around 7.45am.
Orana RFS also sent its Group Three vehicle to help with the car fire and by 8.45am the fire was put out.
"It wasn't a major threat and it was dealt with quickly, but people need to make sure in these hot conditions they are adhering to all the rules," an RFS spokesperson said.
"It doesn't take much for a grass fire to get out of control, so please be careful."
With temperatures soaring above 30 degrees every day so far of 2023, residents are urged to take caution as the fire danger rating moves up to high in the Orana Area.
All fire permits have been suspended due to the heightened risk and residents are being warned to be alert for fires in their areas.
"Decide what you will do if a fire starts near you," NSW RFS - Dubbo HQ Brigade posted on their Facebook page on Friday, January 6.
READ MORE:
"If a fire starts, your life and property may be at risk. The safest option is to avoid bush fire prone areas."
Orana Rural Fire Service (Orana RFS) operations officer Peter Fothergill said if you see an unattended fire ring triple zero immediately.
"It's very dry out there and fires will start easily," he said.
"Prepare your properties, make sure there are no long grass near any building and houses, and monitor the conditions of your livestock.
"Keep an eye out for lightning and storms and watch out for any smoke starting on your land."
Monday, January 9 and Tuesday, January 10 are predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology to reach tops of 36 and 37 degrees.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.