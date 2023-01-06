Daily Liberal
RFS crews work together to put out car fire as temperatures across the region soar

Updated January 6 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 12:30pm
RFS crews worked on a car fire along Goolma Road Friday morning, January 6. Pictures Benjamin Palmer

Everyone has walked away unharmed after Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews were alerted to a car fire just before 7am on Goolma Road.

