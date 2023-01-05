'We try to keep things simple': Moxhams celebrate 100 years in the far west

At 92, Tom "Bomber' Moxham, who is still firmly at the helm of Mullengudgery Merinos Nyngan, has almost seen every year of the century old stud's development.
He's watched on as his father Tom (TWS) Moxham developed the property with his bare hands in an unforgiving terrain.
He's watched as floods and monster dust storms from years of drought smothered his paddocks.
He's seen the rise and fall of the wool market and opening of the great western divide.
He's also seen 29 Prime Ministers, world wars and the modern world develop.
And as the stud ticks over its 100th year, he reflects back on its rich history that was founded at Bourke in 1923 by the Moxham brothers, with the purchase of three rams and 400 in-lamb ewes from Charles Mills, Uardry, Hay.
"The Moxham brothers purchased Beemery at Bourke at the turn of the last century as the main station and then Murrawombie and Mullengudgery at Nyngan," Bomber said.
"The Great Depression meant that they had to sell up at Bourke and move to Mullengudgery in 1927."
At that time the Moxham's also started a Shorthorn stud in 1923 that was wound up in 2013.
After World War II, TJ Moxham then purchased ST Moxham's portion in 1962 which then formed Mullengudgery Pty Ltd, and the operation moved from a strong wool stud to a medium wool stud.
"The popularity of polls has been a huge change," he said.
"Fibre measurement allowed big improvements to wool quality."
In 1979 former NSW Premier Neville Wran visited Nyngan Show when one of Bomber's rams charged at him in which he said afterwards: "I knew it would be a bloody Country Party ram".
The ram was then forever known as the Premier.
Expansions of land over the years include Nullabah (Mullengudgery Pty Ltd) and Wahroonga (TJ and C Moxham).
In 1991, the stud's the main ram purchase was Collinsville C37 for $28,000 at the Dubbo National Ram Sale.
When asked why his stud has managed to stand the test of time, Bomber said: "We try to keep things simple and breed rams to suit the harsh environment that they go into rather than just breeding for the show ring".
Today they run 20,000 Merino sheep and 1200 poll Shorthorn cattle
There is a succession plan in place to keep the properties in family hands for many years to come.
Tom Moxham, a third generation producer, is now making his mark on the place and is proud of its history.
He told Rabobank Australia recently that "the fibre performance of wool, as well as it's increasing recognition as a carbon sink and circular economy gives wool a strong advantage in the competitive international fibre market, and there are some really exciting times ahead of the industry".
Back on the farm, Bomber wants his legacy to be passed on through the family.
"I want to keep the stud going at a good high standard, breeding good commercial rams and servicing our clients need," Bomber said.
