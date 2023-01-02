Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Christopher Samuel Williams,43, sentenced to intensive correction order for fifth drink driving charge

By Court Reporter
January 3 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Dubbo man in his 40s has been sentenced to an intensive correction order after drink driving for the fifth time. File picture

A Dubbo labourer serving a 12-month imprisonment order said he "should've known better" after he was charged with drink driving for the fifth time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.