Woman convicted in Dubbo Local Court after heated outburst with 'dead father's girlfriend'

By Court Reporter
December 29 2022 - 4:30am
A domestic dispute over property has resulted in a woman been convicted for intimidation. Picture from Canva

A woman has been convicted after she threatened to "headbutt" her late father's de-facto partner, during a squabble over his property.

