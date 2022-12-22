NSW Police are hopeful pleasing signs seen in the Dubbo region during the recent Operation Fume continue through the festive period.
Operation Christmas/New Year starts on Friday, with acting NSW premier and police minister Paul Toole pleading with road users to play their role for everyone's safety over Christmas.
"Unfortunately, some people still think they're above the law, whether it's quickly checking a text, driving too fast because the road is familiar, or getting behind the wheel when tired, but we have road rules for a reason because we want everyone to arrive safely at their destination this holiday period," Mr Toole said.
"While police will be out in force, please remember that road safety is everyone's responsibility. You don't want to get a fine in the mail or lose your licence.
"But worse still, you don't want to be the reason someone can't celebrate with all their loved ones this Christmas, so I'm calling on drivers to do the right thing every time they get behind the wheel."
The police operation begins 12.01am on Friday, December 23 and runs through to 11.59pm on Monday, January 2.
Double demerit points will apply for the duration of the operation for speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt, and motorcycle helmet offences.
The holiday warning follows the recent Operation Fume, which ran on December 16 and 17, resulted in six drivers in the Orana-Mid Western region losing their licence due to either drink-driving or drug use.
Orana-Mid Western traffic inspector Jason Bush told the Daily Liberal of the six drivers, one was detected with over-the-limit alcohol and five had ingested drugs.
"On the back of Operation Fume in the lead-up to Christmas time operation, the low result from 477 RBTs and 287 RDTs, showed pleasingly motorists are heeding our warnings and doing the right thing," he said.
"Anyone detected driving while having alcohol over the legal limits will immediately have their licenses suspended.
"The Midwestern-Orana highway patrol group will be working closely with local police to increase visibility and conducting RBT and RDT activities to keep everyone safe in the district."
Insp Bush said they were "quite happy with those numbers with one drink driving detection" because it reflected the public is heeding safety warnings from the law enforcement authorities.
"Effectively 476 people have done the right thing which shows a majority of drivers are getting the message and ensuring the safety not only for themselves but also our local community," Insp Bush said.
Insp Bush said they also urge drivers "to be mindful of the state of roads and drive to the conditions" following the recent heavy rains and flooding events in inland towns across the region.
"Expect that those roads are not 100 per cent and allow forward planning of trips and to be patient with other road users driving to those road conditions."
Traffic and highway patrol commander and assistant police commissioner Brett McFadden said it's the busiest time of year on the state's roads which make it the most dangerous.
"The most important gift you can give this festive season is being responsible. Be the motorist who obeys the road rules and drives to the conditions, not the motorist who drives recklessly and kills someone," Mr McFadden said.
The state's road toll currently stands at 280, 16 more than last year.
