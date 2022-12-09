Winners in back-to-back races were enough to brighten Brett Thompson's day after the trainer enjoyed a successful meeting at Dubbo Turf Club.
The Gulgong trainer picked up his second consecutive win on Friday with Smart Roostar taking out the Signvision Dubbo Class 1 Handicap (1100m).
A winner in his last start, Smart Roostar ($4.20) showed all the signs of a star in the making as he showed great composure late to take a win by more than half a length.
Following the race, Thompson admitted the win was made even sweeter by the fact the gelding had to outrun several older horses.
"It was good for a young three-year-old to beat the older horses before Christmas, they cop a lot more weight than they should leading up to Christmas time," he said.
"To win his maiden and come out to win his next start, most horses don't do that.
"To be beating the older horses on top of that just makes it better."
It was Smart Roostar's stablemate Lady Lucilla ($8.50, Brooke Stower) who got out of the barriers best to lead the field early over the first 100m.
But Smart Roostar (Clayton Gallagher) managed to keep with the leader as they passed around the bend.
As the field headed on to the final straight, Boonagarra Girl ($18, William Stanley) looked in a strong position but Smart Roostar and Mr Bobcat ($26, Billy Cray) kicked away from the rest of the pack.
While it wasn't a perfect run by any means, Thompson believes the gelding still has a lot of growing to do as his continues on.
"He's still learning, Clayton (Gallagher) said it was just on raw ability, he got to the front and thought he had them beat but then had to get him going again," he said.
"He just sorted of started to think he had it won, he had the blinkers on so he couldn't see them but he could hear them then went again."
Earlier in the day, Smart and Dapper took out the Luka Group Charted Accountants and Financial Advisers Benchmark 50 Handicap (1000m).
Ridden by Stower, Smart and Dapper was way too good, winning by three lengths ahead of Boho Chick and In The Road.
Having victories in consecutive races was something Thompson admitted was a nice way to end his meeting.
"To get two winners (is great), we had the winner of the race before," he said.
"That's it for me now, I don't have to do anything more until the trial."
Bathurst trainer Gayna Williams also scored a winner earlier in the day as did superstar trainer Damien Lane.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
