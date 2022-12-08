Daily Liberal
South Dubbo will take on Macquarie at No.3 Oval as they look for a third consecutive RSL Whitney Cup win

By Tom Barber
Updated December 9 2022 - 3:04pm, first published 10:30am
South Dubbo's Hugh Sienkiewicz will take on his former club Macquarie for the first time on Saturday. Picture by Amy McIntyre

A match against his former club is something South Dubbo's Hugh Sienkiewicz has been looking forward to for the whole RSL Whitney Cup season and he will get his wish on Saturday.

