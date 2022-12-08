A match against his former club is something South Dubbo's Hugh Sienkiewicz has been looking forward to for the whole RSL Whitney Cup season and he will get his wish on Saturday.
South Dubbo will take on Macquarie at No.2 Oval this weekend in round seven of the competition, a match which will mean a lot to Sienkiewicz.
The towering batter will face off against his former club since joining South Dubbo in the off-season and it's a fixture he believes might be a bit strange at the first.
"As it would be but I'm pretty keen to play," he said.
"There are no hard feelings from either side so it will be good to get out there."
Souths are in red-hot form after defeating RSL Colts and Newtown in their last two matches while also having won against Rugby in a MoneyQuest Megahit match.
The Hornets' last three wins have been impressive given the fact a lot of the younger players have had to play big roles with Harry Roscarel, Ted Murray, Ram Haridharan and Hugh Ridley all standing up at different times.
Sienkiewicz admitted the squad is in a really good place ahead of Saturday's match and they are looking to add another win to their season tally.
"We are starting to find a bit of form after getting up on a few teams people didn't expect us to beat," he said.
Souths' young stars have taken a while to really find their feet at first grade level but over the last two weeks have shown enough signs to prove the club is heading in the right direction after going nearly two seasons without a victory.
While some players will eventually leave town for university and other reasons, Sienkiewicz is confident the platform is being set for the next crop of players to step into first grade.
"All of us have really stood up and played the role that we've needed to," he said.
"Even those blokes who are still young but a bit older have taken the reigns."
Sienkiewicz has been captain of Souths for the last two matches due to the unavailability of Greg Rummans and it's a responsibility he has been familiar with in the past.
"It's pretty good, I haven't captained in about two years," he said.
"It's interesting to start but I've found a bit of rhythm."
Having played a lot of cricket with the likes of Lachlan Rummans and Rudy Peet in the past, Sienkiewicz said the club really welcomed him since he joined.
"It's been really good, I love all of the people here and they've been really supportive, everyone is really fun to be around," he said.
Mitch Williams showed great signs with the ball early while Ben and Lachlan Strachan were impressive with the bat.
Meanwhile, Newtown will face RSL Colts in a top-of-the-table clash at No.3 Oval.
The two sides have been impressive to start the season with RSL a chance of welcoming back Mitch Bower into their lineup for the match against the Tigers.
Newtown will be looking to bounce back after their loss against Souths and a win for them would see them regain first place on the ladder.
Over at No.1 Oval, Rugby and CYMS will meet for the first time this season.
Ben Wheeler returns for Rugby after missing last weekend's match against RSL and will be crucial to his side's chances on Saturday.
CYMS will welcome back young guns Paddy Nelson and Cooper Townsend while the in-form Jake Settree will miss the match.
Play for all grades begins at 1pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
